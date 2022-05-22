WYSO Weekend: May 22, 2022

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Executive Director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO, Neenah Ellis, is back to introduce this week's selections and tell us what's coming in the next few weeks from the center:



Studio Visit - A series about contemporary artists in the Miami Valley and the ideas that inspire their work. Today in the final Studio Visit, we meet two artists whose time together, as partners, colleagues, and collaborators is central to their creative and community life. Ashley Jude Jonas and Nicholaus Arnold talk with producer Susan Byrnes at their North Dayton home, also known as Blue House.

.

A series about contemporary artists in the Miami Valley and the ideas that inspire their work. Today in the final Studio Visit, we meet two artists whose time together, as partners, colleagues, and collaborators is central to their creative and community life. Ashley Jude Jonas and Nicholaus Arnold talk with producer Susan Byrnes at their North Dayton home, also known as Blue House. . River Speaks: An Oral History of the Little Miami River - Featuring stories about the health of the river, its place in our local culture and history and the wildlife and the humans who’ve made the river their home. The interviews were gathered by volunteers from the Little Miami River Watershed Network – and they were made into our radio series by WYSO producer Jason Reynolds.

‘E-Bikes are growing in popularity. The so-called assist bikes can be a good option for those who may not have the strength or stamina to ride a regular bike. But do they provide any physical benefits? WYSO’s Mike Frazier spoke with Dr. Helaine Alessio, Professor and Chair of the Department of Kinesiology, Nutrition and Health at Miami University. She‘s researching the effects that E-bikes have on the body.

WYSO's environmental reporter Chris Welter then joins us with updates from the WYSO news room.

We end the program with Bird Note and Bill Felker's Poor Will's Almanack.