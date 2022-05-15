WYSO Weekend: May 15, 2022

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Famed broadcaster and author, Studs Terkel, would have been 110 years old on Monday, May 16, 2022. Today we celebrate Terkel’s birthday by speaking to Avery Gregurich, a freelance writer and a contributor for Belt Magazine. Gregurich recently wrote an article about Terkel. It’s about his influence on journalism and radio and what he might think of the world today.

Then, Executive Director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO, Neenah Ellis, is back to introduce this week's selections:



Studio Visit - A series about contemporary artists in the Miami Valley and the ideas that inspire their work. Today we join producer Susan Byrnes and meet Yufeng Wang a professor of history and Chinese language at Sinclair Community College who is an accomplished artist in the ancient tradition of Chinese brush painting.

River Speaks: An Oral History of the Little Miami River - Featuring stories about the health of the river, its place in our local culture and history and the wildlife and the humans who've made the river their home. The interviews were gathered by volunteers from the Little Miami River Watershed Network – and they were made into our radio series by WYSO producer Jason Reynolds. In this episode, he brings us a story about a bear named Muggins, who was a famous roadside attraction in Greene County…and a warning that this story may be difficult for some listeners to hear.

Dayton Youth Radio - where Project Manager Basim Blunt teaches broadcasting and storytelling skills to high school students. Today - We'll hear a story about a teenager who's discovered a pastime to share with his dad.

We talk to Kevin Moore who has been involved with The Human Race Theatre for all of its 35 year existence. He retired this week and tells us about the theatre’s early days, how he became a part of it, and how it got its name.

Bill Felker wraps up our program with Poor Will's Almanack.