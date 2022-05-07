WYSO Weekend: May 07, 2022

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Executive Director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO, Neenah Ellis, is back to introduce this week's selections:



Studio Visit - A series about contemporary artists in the Miami Valley and the ideas that inspire their work. Today, we see how artists can reach across time to create something new as we meet painter Zachary Armstrong, a self-taught artist whose best teachers are pictures from the past.



River Speaks: An Oral History of the Little Miami River - Featuring stories about the health of the river, its place in our local culture and history and the wildlife and the humans who've made the river their home. The interviews were gathered by volunteers from the Little Miami River Watershed Network – and they were made into our radio series by WYSO producer Jason Reynolds. In this episode, we hear from Gary Etter in an interview done by Gary Victor, a volunteer with the Little Miami Watershed Network.



The Race Project - Created by Senior Producer, Basim Blunt. The Series invites two everyday people from the Miami Valley to talk about their life experiences through the prism of skin color. The conversations are honest, frank yet civil. Today, a story about racism, friendship, and reconciliation experienced by two students while attending an evangelical Christian college over 40 years ago.



Bill Felker wraps up our program with Poor Will's Almanack - For the Second Week of Late Spring, the second week of the Warbler Migration Moon, the second full week of the sun in Taurus.