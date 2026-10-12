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The Outside

The Outside - 10/11/26

By Evan Miller
Published October 12, 2026 at 4:43 PM EDT

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 10/11/26

Playlist for Ep. 283, 10/11/26:

A Steve Reich 90th Birthday Celebration
(born October 3 1936)

Steve Reich - Come Out
(from Early Works) | Nonesuch

Steve Reich, Jon Gibson, Steve Chambers & Art Murphy performing Steve Reich - Phase Patterns
(from Four Organs / Phase Patterns) | Superior Viaduct

Alarm Will Sound, Ossia & Alan Pierson performing Steve Reich - Tehilim
(from Steve Reich: Tehilim & The Desert Music) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

Alarm Will Sound performing Steve Reich - Music for Mallet Instruments, Voices & Organ
(from Reich at the Roxy) | Sweetspot

Sō Percussion performing Steve Reich - Mallet Quartet
(from Steve Reich: WTC 9/11, Mallet Quartet & Dance Patterns) | Nonesuch

Theatre of Voices, Steve Reich Ensemble & Paul Hillier performing Steve Reich - Proverb
(from Steve Reich: City Life - Proverb - Nagoya Marimba) | Nonesuch

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

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Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
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