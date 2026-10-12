The Outside - 10/11/26
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 283, 10/11/26:
A Steve Reich 90th Birthday Celebration
(born October 3 1936)
Steve Reich - Come Out
(from Early Works) | Nonesuch
Steve Reich, Jon Gibson, Steve Chambers & Art Murphy performing Steve Reich - Phase Patterns
(from Four Organs / Phase Patterns) | Superior Viaduct
Alarm Will Sound, Ossia & Alan Pierson performing Steve Reich - Tehilim
(from Steve Reich: Tehilim & The Desert Music) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp
Alarm Will Sound performing Steve Reich - Music for Mallet Instruments, Voices & Organ
(from Reich at the Roxy) | Sweetspot
Sō Percussion performing Steve Reich - Mallet Quartet
(from Steve Reich: WTC 9/11, Mallet Quartet & Dance Patterns) | Nonesuch
Theatre of Voices, Steve Reich Ensemble & Paul Hillier performing Steve Reich - Proverb
(from Steve Reich: City Life - Proverb - Nagoya Marimba) | Nonesuch
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.