WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 10/11/26 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 283, 10/11/26:

A Steve Reich 90th Birthday Celebration

(born October 3 1936)

Steve Reich - Come Out

(from Early Works) | Nonesuch

Steve Reich, Jon Gibson, Steve Chambers & Art Murphy performing Steve Reich - Phase Patterns

(from Four Organs / Phase Patterns) | Superior Viaduct

Alarm Will Sound, Ossia & Alan Pierson performing Steve Reich - Tehilim

(from Steve Reich: Tehilim & The Desert Music) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

Alarm Will Sound performing Steve Reich - Music for Mallet Instruments, Voices & Organ

(from Reich at the Roxy) | Sweetspot

Sō Percussion performing Steve Reich - Mallet Quartet

(from Steve Reich: WTC 9/11, Mallet Quartet & Dance Patterns) | Nonesuch

Theatre of Voices, Steve Reich Ensemble & Paul Hillier performing Steve Reich - Proverb

(from Steve Reich: City Life - Proverb - Nagoya Marimba) | Nonesuch

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.