The Outside - 10/18/26
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 284, 10/18/26:
Sarah Hennies & Tristan Kasten-Krause - Whole Field
(from Prisoner's Cinema) | Best Hill | Bandcamp
Developer - Untitled
(from l'enfer c'est les autres) | Deathbed Tapes | Bandcamp
Being - Just Forget It
(from PROJECT DISCONNECT) | Deathbed Tapes | Bandcamp
Casey Adams - Haste on a Plane / PEOPLE BREAK LEGS / Dehydrated at Sea
(from PEOPLE BREAK LEGS) | Drongo | Bandcamp
bbob drake - tongue tasting metal
(from metal tongues) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Black Corolla - Untitled / Untitled
(from Funny Demon) | Abhorrent A.D. | Bandcamp
Patient Council - Behemoth Moth / Itching
(from THE HARBOR IS POISONED) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Ploughshare - Wearing The Wolf's Head
(from Wasps Among The Honeypots) | Fusty C**t
Oren Ambarchi - Hidden Tableau
(from Cooked) | Drag City | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.