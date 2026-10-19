WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 10/18/26 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 284, 10/18/26:

Sarah Hennies & Tristan Kasten-Krause - Whole Field

(from Prisoner's Cinema) | Best Hill | Bandcamp

Developer - Untitled

(from l'enfer c'est les autres) | Deathbed Tapes | Bandcamp

Being - Just Forget It

(from PROJECT DISCONNECT) | Deathbed Tapes | Bandcamp

Casey Adams - Haste on a Plane / PEOPLE BREAK LEGS / Dehydrated at Sea

(from PEOPLE BREAK LEGS) | Drongo | Bandcamp

bbob drake - tongue tasting metal

(from metal tongues) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Black Corolla - Untitled / Untitled

(from Funny Demon) | Abhorrent A.D. | Bandcamp

Patient Council - Behemoth Moth / Itching

(from THE HARBOR IS POISONED) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Ploughshare - Wearing The Wolf's Head

(from Wasps Among The Honeypots) | Fusty C**t

Oren Ambarchi - Hidden Tableau

(from Cooked) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.