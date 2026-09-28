The Outside - 9/27/26
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
The Outside - 9/27/26
Playlist for Ep. 282, 9/27/26:
In celebration of John Coltrane's Centennial
(born September 23, 1926)
John Coltrane - Naima
(from Live at the Village Vanguard Again!) | Impulse!
John Coltrane - Afro Blue
(from Live in Japan) | Impulse!
John Coltrane - Ascension (Version II)
(from Ascension) | Impulse!
John Coltrane - Africa
(from Africa/Brass) | Impulse!
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.