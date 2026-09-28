WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 9/27/26 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 282, 9/27/26:

In celebration of John Coltrane's Centennial

(born September 23, 1926)

John Coltrane - Naima

(from Live at the Village Vanguard Again!) | Impulse!

John Coltrane - Afro Blue

(from Live in Japan) | Impulse!

John Coltrane - Ascension (Version II)

(from Ascension) | Impulse!

John Coltrane - Africa

(from Africa/Brass) | Impulse!

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.