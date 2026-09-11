WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 9/6/26 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 280, 9/6/26:

Miles Davis - What I Say (Live) / Funky Tonk (Live)

(from Live-Evil) | Columbia

————

Live from the Foundry Theater, 7/14/16

Horse Lords

Setlist:

Eureka 378‐B / Brain of the Firm / Against Gravity / Intervention III / After the Last Sky / Zero Degree Machine / Mess Mend / First Galactic Utopia / Law of Movement / Fanfare for Effective Freedom / Bending to the Lash

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.