The Outside - 9/6/26
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
The Outside - 9/6/26
Playlist for Ep. 280, 9/6/26:
Miles Davis - What I Say (Live) / Funky Tonk (Live)
(from Live-Evil) | Columbia
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Live from the Foundry Theater, 7/14/16
Horse Lords
Setlist:
Eureka 378‐B / Brain of the Firm / Against Gravity / Intervention III / After the Last Sky / Zero Degree Machine / Mess Mend / First Galactic Utopia / Law of Movement / Fanfare for Effective Freedom / Bending to the Lash
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.