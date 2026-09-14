The Outside - 9/13/26
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 281, 9/14/26:
Windy & Carl & Optigan Conservatory - Alvin Loving / Vellum Paper / Timelines
(from Windy & Carl Meet Optigan Conservatory) | Kranky | Bandcamp
Scree - Me Me Me / My Life Through The Eyes Of A Cat / August
(from August) | Ruination | Bandcamp
Hour - Pearl / Ghost Bridge
(from Ghost Bridge) | Dear Life | Bandcamp
Crying Laughing - When They Come To Town You Must Exile / inner Life / Geese Six
(from Smiling) | Hausu Mountain | Bandcamp
Colin Stetson & Brìghde Chaimbeul - To me, my love / Dirt dance / Snowfall
(from All the light in the world) | Envision | Bandcamp
Water Damage - Reel 45
(from Repair) | 12XU | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.