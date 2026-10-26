The Outside - 10/25/26
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 285, 10/25/26:
Happy 7th Anniversary to The Outside!!
(the show began on October 20 2019)
Water Damage - Reel 41
(from Repair) | 12XU | Bandcamp
Neu! - Hallogallo / Im Glück
(from Neu!) | Brain | Bandcamp
Sarah Davachi - The Second Tuning / Four Narrow Forms
(from The Will of Tongues) | Late Music | Bandcamp
Liz Harris - Untitled (from Constellation)
(from Music For Two Films About Water) | Kranky | Bandcamp
William Basinski - Passing the Cup of Sorrows
(from Passing the Cup of Sorrows) | Temporary Residence | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.