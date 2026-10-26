WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 10/25/26 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 285, 10/25/26:

Happy 7th Anniversary to The Outside!!

(the show began on October 20 2019)

Water Damage - Reel 41

(from Repair) | 12XU | Bandcamp

Neu! - Hallogallo / Im Glück

(from Neu!) | Brain | Bandcamp

Sarah Davachi - The Second Tuning / Four Narrow Forms

(from The Will of Tongues) | Late Music | Bandcamp

Liz Harris - Untitled (from Constellation)

(from Music For Two Films About Water) | Kranky | Bandcamp

William Basinski - Passing the Cup of Sorrows

(from Passing the Cup of Sorrows) | Temporary Residence | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.