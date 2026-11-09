WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 11/8/26 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 286, 11/8/26:

In-studio guests:

Nine Three Seven (Don Johnson and Jay Teilhet)

with Cooley the Curator of Hen House Forum

Nine Three Seven - April / Night Gallery / Pink Sand / Simple Menu

(from Tuesday) | Hen House Forum | Bandcamp

SML - Stepping In / The Loop

(from How You Been) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Paul Motian - Psalm / White Magic / Boomerang

(from Psalm) | ECM

Gigi Masin - Call Me / Swallow's Tempest / Tharros

(from Wind) | Numero | Bandcamp

BCMC - Kaleidosmoke / Fin De Journée / Badland Rag

(from Stash) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.