The Outside - 11/8/26
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 286, 11/8/26:
In-studio guests:
Nine Three Seven (Don Johnson and Jay Teilhet)
with Cooley the Curator of Hen House Forum
Nine Three Seven - April / Night Gallery / Pink Sand / Simple Menu
(from Tuesday) | Hen House Forum | Bandcamp
SML - Stepping In / The Loop
(from How You Been) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
Paul Motian - Psalm / White Magic / Boomerang
(from Psalm) | ECM
Gigi Masin - Call Me / Swallow's Tempest / Tharros
(from Wind) | Numero | Bandcamp
BCMC - Kaleidosmoke / Fin De Journée / Badland Rag
(from Stash) | Drag City | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.