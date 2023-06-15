Science & Technology

The Ohio Department of Transportation plans to fund 46 electric vehicle charging stations across the state, a station every 50 miles along nearly 1,900 miles of interstate.
-
Citywide broadband may soon be a reality in Cleveland, giving every resident — 35% of whom do not subscribe to in-home internet — access to affordable connection.
-
Google's two new data centers will be in Columbus and Lancaster.
-
Wright State University professor Alan Knowles sees AI leveling the playing field for students with disabilities. He embraces AI to improve writing and teaches a new skill called "prompt engineering."
-
Get ready to start dialing a new area code in Southwest Ohio.
-
Rural areas saw less voter turnout in the 2020 presidential election than other parts of Ohio. A new report by the Population Health Institute suggests a lack of broadband access could play a role.
-
Older adults often targeted by crypto scammers. The State of Ohio offers tips on protecting seniors from crypto scammers.
-
Part of several grants to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country, Central State will use a $3 million grant to improve its technology with broadband access.
-
Clark State College, Infinity Labs enter agreement to provide students with learning, workforce opportunitiesClark State College has entered a memorandum of understanding with Infinity Labs. The college and defense technology firm will work together to train and education students for the STEM workforce.
-
Protecting vital company assets can be a tall task for small-to-medium sized businesses lacking a dedicated information technology team or the time to focus on cybersecurity.
-
Americans are saving millions per month on internet services through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program but less than half of the millions of eligible Ohioans have signed up.