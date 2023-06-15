© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Science & Technology

A row of three electric vehicles, two Tesla and a Chevy Bolt.
Zaria Johnson
/
Ideastream Public Media
Science & Technology
ODOT seeks feedback on plans for state-wide electric vehicle charging station network
Zaria Johnson
The Ohio Department of Transportation plans to fund 46 electric vehicle charging stations across the state, a station every 50 miles along nearly 1,900 miles of interstate.
Drive Electric Dayton President Rap Hankins stands next to his organization’s booth in the parking lot of the Trotwood branch of the Dayton Metro Library
Chris Welter
/
WYSO
Health
Local advocates want EV infrastructure roll-out to be equitable
Chris Welter
Electric cars parked on the street charging at curbside EV charging stations.
Scharfsinn
/
Shutterstock
Science & Technology
NOACA approves more than $3.5 million for Northeast Ohio electric vehicle infrastructure
Zaria Johnson
Load More