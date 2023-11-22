University of Dayton opens its Digital Technology Center

The University of Dayton Research Institute opened a new Digital Transformation Center earlier this month. It is a partnership among multiple Ohio colleges and universities, the Air Force and local businesses.

The center offers multiple collaborative spaces, innovative technology, and resources for students and member companies.

Stacie Hoelscher, the director of the Digital Transformation Center said the space was created to break down barriers and allow for fluid cooperation.

“What can happen if we come out of those silos and come work together and start innovating on different ideas, ideating on solutions, understanding different problem spaces, understanding each other's capabilities. And seeing what we can create together that we wouldn’t be able to create alone,” she said.

Hoelscher added the University of Dayton Research Institute has always had a close partnership with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Going forward, the university is looking to grow that relationship and help to advance the work being done through the Air Force.