New AFRL commander takes helm, to oversee $9.5B budget and $3B in additional research

Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bartolomei assumed command of the Air Force Research Laboratory on Wednesday, July 10.

From its headquarters at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Bartolomei now oversees more than 12,500 airmen, Space Force guardians, Pentagon civilians and contractors.

The AFRL is the primary scientific research and development center for the Air Force. The lab’s workforce covers nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe.

According to the AFRL, 80% of staff at the lab are scientists and engineers, with 36% of them working with doctoral degrees.

In a ceremony held at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Bortolomei thanked his predecessor Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain for setting the stage for him to take command.

“So right now, it's full steam ahead with the direction that we're moving," he said. "I believe science and technology is going to be critical for meeting the challenges that we have, both internationally and in the national security stage.”

Gen. Duke Richardson, commander of the Air Force Materiel Command, said there is $6 billion a year used in execution with the AFRL.

"We're not just talking about the Air Force, we're also talking about the Space Force," he said. "There's just a lot of work and research that goes on inside the Air Force Research Lab."

As its new commander, Bartolomei will manage a $9.5 billion budget and an additional $3 billion in externally funded research.

Bartolomei said filling the shoes of former AFRL commander Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain is an exciting prospect.

“It's hard to imagine a job that I would want more than to serve as the Air Force research lab commander. And I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity," Bartolomei said. "And, you know, General Cain is a great leader. I know him really well, and I know he's done just a tremendous job."

Bartolomei said he's also grateful to be returning to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he began his career in the military.

"Ohio has a super special place in our heart. This was where I started my career as a brand new second lieutenant," he said. "I had the opportunity to serve here for four years, and those were for the best years that (my wife) Tracy and I have had."