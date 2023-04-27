-
Gov. Mike DeWine isn't waiting to see if Republicans in the legislature will override his veto of a controversial bill that keeps trans kids from getting some medical care or competing in girls' sports.
Universities like Cleveland State University, the University of Akron and Kent State University are helping hundreds of students - and community members - get enough to eat each year through food pantries and distribution events on their campuses, and they say demand for those services is rising.
House Bill 68 is not the only bill the Republican-dominated legislature wants to formally break from DeWine, who is also a Republican, on in 2024.
Your live-cut Christmas tree can be used as habitat for birds, rabbits and even fish.
City Council unanimously approved a year-long moratorium blocking further developments at the SOBE Thermal Energy Solutions site until council can conduct its own independent research into the plant's potential health and environmental effects.
On average, 18,000 people are released from Ohio's prisons each year, and for those thousands of formerly incarcerated individuals, finding steady employment can be a difficult task.
Despite the idea being rejected right after Ohio voters passed the abortion and reproductive rights amendment Nov. 7, the bill is being championed by some of the legislature's most conservative members.
Just before the new year, Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill that blocks Ohio agencies from enacting stricter clean air standards, but it was heavily-amended right before.
Rep. Elliot Forhan (D-South Euclid) lost his legislative privileges last month over allegations he says are false.
Data shows Columbus' rate of gun violence decreased but largely remained steady, while Parma's rate decreased significantly. Cincinnati and Dayton only increased moderately by 5 to 6%.