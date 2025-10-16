Trotwood property tax abatements may bring new industrial sites to the city

New industrial developments may be coming to Trotwood.

City officials say they've approved two new Community Reinvestment Area agreements that could bring over 158,000 square feet of new industrial space to Trotwood Industrial Park.

The site is intended for smaller-scale industrial or light assembly operations, and is eligible for single-tenant or multi-tenant occupancy based on company needs and market demand.

The two buildings on Prosperity Drive in Trotwood’s Industrial Park could bring up to 200 new jobs and up to $10 million in annual payroll.

The Reinvestment Agreements mean both projects will receive 100% property tax abatements for 15 years.

The City of Trotwood said in a news release that compensation agreements have been finalized with both Trotwood-Madison City Schools and the Miami Valley Career Technology Center “to ensure equitable participation and educational benefit.”

The city estimates the sites will result in up to $275,000 in new annual income tax revenue for Trotwood once fully occupied.

“We’re ensuring that companies ready to grow or relocate have move-in-ready options right here in Trotwood," said Mayor Yvette Page in a news release.

Construction on the new industrial buildings, in partnership with Gated Properties Global, could begin as soon as November.