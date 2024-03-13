Why Ohio is giving a boost to over 50 high school tech programs

Ohio is giving $67 million in grants to career technical education schools to help meet student demand.

They money will help the schools buy new equipment and accommodate more high school students.

Gov. Mike DeWine believes these grants will enable technical schools to better serve their communities.

“There’s a great demand for career tech, but in some cases the schools don’t have the ability to build out, they don’t have the ability to get all the people who want to get into the program or in the school itself," DeWine said. "This will allow schools to serve more young people which means more young people will be prepared for jobs when they graduate high school.”

These southwest Ohio schools are receiving a portion of the grant.



Clark County: $606,000 to Springfield-Clark County



$606,000 to Springfield-Clark County Clermont County : $2,434,234 to US Grant



: $2,434,234 to US Grant Greene County :

$1,355,131 to Beavercreek City Schools $820,615 to Fairborn City Schools $405,962 to Greene County Vocational School District

: Montgomery County : $30,000 to Riverscape Career Tech High School



: $30,000 to Riverscape Career Tech High School Union County: $282,720 to Marysville Exempted Village

Lt. Governor Jon Husted said this investment will enable more program graduates to secure good-paying technical jobs without leaving Ohio.

"Employers need up-to-date skills. Technology is changing the nature of work everyday and so that means we need to change education and how we prepare students," Husted said. "With these investments, we’re going to make sure thousands and thousands of students have those skills so they can move right from school into work and have a prosperous future.”

