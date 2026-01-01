After over six decades of serving the Miami Valley, WYSO Public Radio is preparing to open the doors to a new broadcast facility in Yellow Springs, Ohio—a state-of-the-art home for independent journalism, diverse music programming, historic preservation, and community storytelling.

The move to the historic Union Schoolhouse represents a significant investment in community radio infrastructure and a bold statement about the future of listener-supported media in an era of rapid consolidation.

PRESENTING WYSO’s RADIO GUIDE SERIES: Honoring Our Past: Broadcasting Our Future!

From 1958 to 1999, a program guide arrived in WYSO listeners' mailboxes with upcoming programming and station news. Our pre-opening series of events celebrates and continues that legacy with WYSO’s Radio Guide Opening Series.

The Series kicks off February 13 with Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart and builds toward our upcoming move to the historic Union Schoolhouse.

KEY DATES:

February 13 – WYSO After Dark: An Evening with Dave Chappelle & Jon Stewart

– WYSO After Dark: An Evening with Dave Chappelle & Jon Stewart March 20 – WYSO After Dark: Live Concert with Special Guests to Be Announced

– WYSO After Dark: Live Concert with Special Guests to Be Announced April 6-17 – WYSO Opening Celebration

– WYSO Opening Celebration April 18 – WYSO Block Party @ Union Schoolhouse



Radio Guide Series Kick-Off Event

WYSO After Dark: An Evening with Dave Chappelle & Jon Stewart

Thursday, February 13, 2026 | 7:30 PM | Schuster Center, Dayton

Two comedy legends unite in support of public radio

This pre-opening kick-off event features two of America's most influential comedians in unfiltered conversation. Jon Stewart built his career dissecting institutions from within the establishment most notably on the Daily Show. Meanwhile, Dave Chappelle walked away from that establishment to maintain independence. Together, they offer a 360-degree view of media, power, and the necessity of independent voices at this critical moment.

Jon Stewart transformed late-night comedy with "The Daily Show," using satire to hold media and political figures accountable for 16 years. His return to the show in 2024 marked his continued commitment to media literacy and democratic discourse. Stewart's advocacy for local journalism makes him a natural champion for WYSO's mission.

Dave Chappelle has maintained his distinctive voice and unflinching approach to comedy while residing in Yellow Springs, far from entertainment industry power centers. His deep investment in community and free expression is reflected in his support of local institutions including WYSO and his willingness to walk away from major contracts rather than compromise his creative vision. His commitment to authenticity has earned him five Primetime Emmy Awards, six Grammy Awards, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, six acclaimed Netflix specials, and the 2025 NAACP President's Award.

TICKET INFORMATION: Donor packages guarantee you a space. Any remaining seats will go on general sale Friday, January 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST exclusively in person at the Schuster Center Box Office or online at daytonlive.org. Tickets will not be available by phone. Additional fees will apply to online ticket orders.

When buying tickets online, patrons will be placed in a virtual purchase queue. Those on the website prior to 10:00 AM EST, will be held in a virtual waiting room and then RANDOMLY PLACED into the virtual purchase queue at 10:00 AM EST. Those arriving at the website after 10:00 AM will be assigned the next available space in the queue after those in the waiting room have been placed in the queue. Once patrons have secured tickets in their shopping cart, they will have 10 minutes to complete their transaction.

There is an 4-ticket max per household. No Refunds. No Exchanges.