Jose Antonio Vargas and Dr. William Lopez in conversation at the Foundry Theater

This edition of Think Twice features a conversation about immigration from the Foundry Theatre's Yellow Springs Speaker Series.

Jose Antonio Vargas is author of Dear America, Notes of an Undocumented Citizen and William D. Lopez, author of Raiding The Heartland, An American Story of Deportation and Resistance. The pair explored aspects of the current state of immigration in America, as well as the role of activists and authors in the process of understanding and shining light on the struggles our neighbors face.