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Think Twice

Jose Antonio Vargas and Dr. William Lopez in conversation at the Foundry Theater

By Dave Barber
Published September 19, 2026 at 3:26 PM EDT
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Jose Antonio Vargas and Dr. William Lopez spoke at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College in June 2026.
Chris Westhoff
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contributed
Jose Antonio Vargas and Dr. William Lopez spoke at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College in June 2026.

This edition of Think Twice features a conversation about immigration from the Foundry Theatre's Yellow Springs Speaker Series.

Jose Antonio Vargas is author of Dear America, Notes of an Undocumented Citizen and William D. Lopez, author of Raiding The Heartland, An American Story of Deportation and Resistance. The pair explored aspects of the current state of immigration in America, as well as the role of activists and authors in the process of understanding and shining light on the struggles our neighbors face.

Think Twice
Dave Barber
Dave Barber has hosted music programs on WYSO for nearly 50 years, making him one of the station's longest-tenured voices. A Dayton native, he is also a graduate of WYSO's Community Voices training program.
See stories by Dave Barber