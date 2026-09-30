Yellow Springs Film Festival: Previewing 2026 and listening back to Nadia Connors and Walton Goggins
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With events across four days and multiple venues, the Yellow Springs Film Festival returns to the village October 1 - 4, 2026.
In this episode of Think Twice, host Dave Barber previews the 2026 Yellow Springs Film Festival with founder/programmer Eric Mahoney. Plus, from the 2024 festival, Mahoney, in conversation with director Nadia Connors and her husband, actor Walton Goggins, about her film The Uninvited.