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Think Twice

Yellow Springs Film Festival: Previewing 2026 and listening back to Nadia Connors and Walton Goggins

By Dave Barber
Published September 30, 2026 at 1:40 PM EDT
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With events across four days and multiple venues, the Yellow Springs Film Festival returns to the village October 1 - 4, 2026.

In this episode of Think Twice, host Dave Barber previews the 2026 Yellow Springs Film Festival with founder/programmer Eric Mahoney. Plus, from the 2024 festival, Mahoney, in conversation with director Nadia Connors and her husband, actor Walton Goggins, about her film The Uninvited.

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Think Twice FilmYellow Springs
Dave Barber
Dave Barber has hosted music programs on WYSO for nearly 50 years, making him one of the station's longest-tenured voices. A Dayton native, he is also a graduate of WYSO's Community Voices training program.
See stories by Dave Barber