Think Twice

Yellow Springs Film Festival: Rod Serling Tribute & Jim Jarmusch

By Dave Barber
Published September 22, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Split image showing filmmaker Jim Jarmusch with distinctive white hair on the left and Yellow Springs Film Festival 2025 promotional graphic with film strip design and festival dates Oct 2nd-5th on the right
YSFF/Michael Schilling
/
Wikimedia Commons
Independent filmmaker Jim Jarmusch discusses his collaboration with the Yellow Springs Film Festival alongside festival images from the 2025 event lineup.

Yellow Springs, Ohio's independent film festival starts October 2nd with events honoring the "Twilight Zone" creator's Antioch College legacy.

In this episode of Think Twice, Festival founder Eric Mahoney reveals how this year's expanded four-day program will celebrate Rod Serling's storytelling influence through screenings, live performances, and panel discussions. The schedule also features documentary premieres, narrative films, and conversations with industry professionals, including Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler and filmmaker Kevin Smith.

This week's Think Twice also showcases a rare 2024 interview between Mahoney and legendary independent director Jim Jarmusch, recorded live at the festival following a screening of "Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai." The wide-ranging conversation explores creative collaboration, the evolution of independent filmmaking, and Jarmusch's working relationships with actors like Forest Whitaker and musicians including Tom Waits.

Dave Barber
Dave Barber has hosted programs on WYSO dating back to 1977. A Dayton native, Barber got involved with the station after listening to YSO and learning about all kinds of music from programmers such as Art Snyder, Larry Blood, Jon Fox and many others. He's also a graduate of WYSO's Community Voices training program.
