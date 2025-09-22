Yellow Springs Film Festival: Rod Serling Tribute & Jim Jarmusch

Yellow Springs, Ohio's independent film festival starts October 2nd with events honoring the "Twilight Zone" creator's Antioch College legacy.

In this episode of Think Twice, Festival founder Eric Mahoney reveals how this year's expanded four-day program will celebrate Rod Serling's storytelling influence through screenings, live performances, and panel discussions. The schedule also features documentary premieres, narrative films, and conversations with industry professionals, including Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler and filmmaker Kevin Smith.

This week's Think Twice also showcases a rare 2024 interview between Mahoney and legendary independent director Jim Jarmusch, recorded live at the festival following a screening of "Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai." The wide-ranging conversation explores creative collaboration, the evolution of independent filmmaking, and Jarmusch's working relationships with actors like Forest Whitaker and musicians including Tom Waits.