Preserving GI resistance: 'A Matter of Conscience' creators interview

By Dave Barber
Published September 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
The 1966 Ramparts cover featuring Green Beret Donald Duncan's defection became an iconic moment in GI resistance to the Vietnam War, a story now preserved in Bill Short and Willa Seidenberg's podcast "A Matter of Conscience."

For decades, photographer and veteran Bill Short, an Enon native, and journalist Willa Seidenberg, former WYSO news director, have preserved the voices of Vietnam War GI resistors. They say these stories of courage and conscience might otherwise have been lost to history.

In this Think Twice interview, the married creators of the "A Matter of Conscience: GI Resistance During the Vietnam War" podcast share how they tracked down and documented veterans who refused orders, went AWOL, or spoke out against the conflict. From Green Beret Donald Duncan's shocking defection to Army doctor Howard Levy's court-martial, their podcast reveals the breadth of military resistance during one of America's most divisive wars. Many of the veterans they interviewed have since passed away, making their archive an invaluable historical record of dissent within the ranks.

Dave Barber
Dave Barber has hosted programs on WYSO dating back to 1977. A Dayton native, Barber got involved with the station after listening to YSO and learning about all kinds of music from programmers such as Art Snyder, Larry Blood, Jon Fox and many others. He's also a graduate of WYSO's Community Voices training program.
