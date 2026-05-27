Hanif Abdurraqib shares poetry and reflections at the Foundry Theatre

The essays and music writing of Hanif Abdurraqib have been published in Pitchfork,The New Yorker and the New York Times. Books such as The Little Devil in America skillfully stitch his observations on music with vignettes from his youth and autobiographical insights on love and success, authenticity and creativity.

In this episode of Think Twice, Abdurraqib reads his poetry, captured at the Foundry Theatre at Antioch College in September 2025.

