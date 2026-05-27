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Think Twice

Hanif Abdurraqib shares poetry and reflections at the Foundry Theatre

By Dave Barber
Published May 27, 2026 at 10:38 PM EDT
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Kate-Sweeney
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via the Foundry Theater

The essays and music writing of Hanif Abdurraqib have been published in Pitchfork,The New Yorker and the New York Times. Books such as The Little Devil in America skillfully stitch his observations on music with vignettes from his youth and autobiographical insights on love and success, authenticity and creativity

In this episode of Think Twice, Abdurraqib reads his poetry, captured at the Foundry Theatre at Antioch College in September 2025.

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Think Twice Poetry
Dave Barber
Dave Barber has hosted music programs on WYSO for nearly 50 years, making him one of the station's longest-tenured voices. A Dayton native, he is also a graduate of WYSO's Community Voices training program.
See stories by Dave Barber