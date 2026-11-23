A subsidiary of Diné Development Corporation landed a $34 million contract with the U.S. space exploration agency, NASA.

4C received a five year contract late last month to do environmental management and planning at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland and Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

This contract also allows them to be part of a select group of firms the space agency is approved to work with through a blanket purchase agreement, or BPA.

DDC 4C assists agencies with maintaining environmental standards, ranging from air emissions, drinking water services, hazardous materials management and more. In the case of NASA, the agency has to be concerned about the effects its research, design and testing can have on the surrounding environment and mitigate that.

“NASA as a whole, especially within environmental compliance, is kind of the gold standard out there. And NASA is very (selective) on the companies that come in and that do work,” said Allan Stoddard, DDC vice president, professional services.

Diné expanded its footprint in Dayton in 2024 with the opening of its downtown building dedicated to the Navajo Code Talkers, a platoon of all Navajo men recruited to create an unbreakable code to use over radio during World War II.

The project is one of the larger ones the company competed for and won this year, according to its leadership. The company was selected through the federal Small Business Administration.

Being contracted for this work is a big responsibility, Stoddard said, because if something were to come up, it could put a stop to NASA’s projects.

“That allows the folks that are working on the mission to stay focused without any interruptions,” Stoddard said.

Staff members will be located at both NASA installations to carry out the contract, while employees at DDC’s corporate offices, like its Dayton site, will provide oversight and management support.

Brian Worrilow, president of DDC 4C, said it sets them up well for continuing partnerships with NASA or other federal contracts.

“We really view this as us leveraging this contract win as a launch pad to us winning not only additional task orders under the BPA, but broader environmental compliance opportunities across the federal civilian and Department of War agencies,” Worrilow said.

Contribution to Navajo Nation’s economy

Diné Development Corporation is a wholly owned corporation of the Navajo Nation, the largest federally recognized tribe by enrollment numbers. Since 2004, DDC said it’s contributed more than $28 million to the Navajo Nation and its citizens.

Whether it be scholarships, volunteer work or dividends, Worrilow said the company wants to contribute toward the nation’s long-term prosperity and goals. That includes the environmental stewardship they support with NASA.

“Consistent with those Navajo values of respect of land, water, and the balance between people and the natural world, it's one of the really satisfying things (about) doing this type of work,” Worrilow said.