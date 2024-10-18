Diné Development Corporation unveils Dayton building dedicated to WWII Navajo Code Talkers

The Diné Development Corporation officially unveiled its new building in Dayton’s TechTown business park.

The company is owned by the Navajo Nation in Arizona. The building itself, which formerly held a regional economic development organization called the Entrepreneur's Center, was dedicated to Navajo Code Talkers – a Navajo platoon who developed an indecipherable radio code in 1942 at the height of World War II.

“Just as the Navajo Code Talkers were dedicated to protecting our nation during World War II, Diné Development Corporation is continuing this legacy by defending our country against the digital threats of today,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

DeWine, Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims and others celebrated the completed renovation at a ribbon cutting this week.

The renovation took almost eleven months, but nearly half of the cost was covered through state grants.

The dedication to the Code Talkers represents DDC’s will for innovation, said Jocelyn Billy-Upshaw, who does tribal business relations for DDC.

“May we strive to live up to their example set by these men and the Navajo people to be brave in the face of adversity and to honor the sacrifices of those who were who came before us. We owe that to the Navajo code talkers and to our Navajo people,” Billy-Upshaw said.

Inside the building, DDC is developing an exhibit on the Code Talkers. The first phase of the exhibit is on display, but the company is planning on the Dayton facility to hold the largest collection of Navajo Code Talker artifacts and information in the world.

The renovation and purchase of the building cost $6.8 million. DDC has previously stated the Dayton facility will bring 100 new jobs to the area.

DDC’s CEO Austin Tsosie said he’s happy to continue making investments in the Dayton region.

“The Navajo Code Talkers building is a footprint that's going to be here for the future, for innovation, for expanding DDC,” Tsosie said.

The company provides IT, professional, environmental, and research and development services to government agencies and commercial organizations.

Billy-Upshaw said 30% of the Arizona-based company’s revenue comes from clients in the Dayton region. And their biggest client in the Dayton area is Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The DDC is considered an 8(a) subsidiary by the U.S. Government, which helps the company compete for federal contracts.