At Central State University, researchers are moving into the newest addition to its Research and Demonstration Complex — a modern, nearly $50 million research building.

It sits across from Central State’s main campus on state Route 42. The 40,000 square foot center has five labs on the first floor and eight on the second. It has work space for 12-15 researchers, as well as for undergraduate and post-doctorate students.

They’ll work on a range of agricultural projects, including soil and water research, food safety, robotics, molecular biology and precision agriculture.

Assistant Research Professor Rajveer Dhillon specializes in this area. He and his team are using small autonomous navigational robotics to help Ohio’s small farms, specifically those growing berries.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO Dr. Rahveer Dhillion shows a CSU student robotic units being used to monitor raspberry crops at Ohio farms.

"We can develop low cost navigation solutions for robots to go through the raspberry orchard autonomously," Dhillon said. "Then we can install solutions like autonomous pruning, autonomous scouting, autonomous disease monitoring on those robotic platforms."

The new center cost between $45 million and $50 million. It’s one component of the 118 acre Research and Demonstration Complex that's being developed in various phases.

Oluwatoyin Oderinde is a senior studying manufacturing engineering. She’s working on a hemp project to determine which machines are best to use to extract clean oil from seeds. She’s excited about having her team and other researchers under one roof.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO CSU Senior Oluwatoyin Oderinde is working on a HEMP project. She must identify and use the best machines to extract clean oil from HEMP seeds. She explains to CSU seniors Aaron Lloyd (right) and Kendrick Bodie (center).

"Right now we're using the police station. We are using different places that are not built for research," she said. "This place is built for research, so we know that we can go somewhere in this building and not have to walk halfway across the campus to be able to say, 'Oh, let's go look at our plant or let's go look where we're working with the hemp seeds and oil,'" Oderinde said.

This facility expands CSU’s 1890 Land-Grant Extension and Research Experience.

