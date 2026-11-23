Previews of the coming year in music (confirmed or simply speculative) continue to reveal themselves as the current year winds down, with another exciting calendar of tuneful delights on the horizon. Plant your flags early for essential 2027 releases or just sit back and enjoy the ride of “what ifs”, “I hopes” and pleasant surprises – either way you do it, here’s your latest 3 Songs You Have To Hear to keep you occupied:

“Whispers” by Erika de Casier

Last year’s album Lifetime from de Casier was a top contender on my personal best-of’s– richly-detailed productions were a lush platform for her subtle yet emotive vocals, a record that rewarded repeat listens. Things have been quiet in her camp since then, til a surprise single popped up this week in “Whispers”. de Casier’s right back to business here, with spacious percussion and pads that slowly build brick by brick with her voice floating effortlessly atop it all, blending seamlessly into the echo-filled haze. I don’t know yet if this is leading to somewhere else or just a standalone, but for now I don’t care, anything new retaining that previous caliber of work is welcome into the mix anytime.

“Seeli” by Truth Club

In other been-quiet-for-a-moment places, it appears the band Truth Club is poking their heads back up into the wildly fruitful as-of-late North Carolina music scene, with their first new material since 2023’s Running From The Chase. “Seeli”, the A-side of a new single, sees another act back to business-as-usual, meaning in good form, with vocalist Travis Harrington’s drawl-y voice falling right back into place as a welcome change of pace in more post-punk-informed indie rock fare. The band is in lockstep drive mode, and rightfully is reasserting themselves as one of the Tar Heel State’s vital voices in a vibrant and commanding regional scene.

“Expect To Believe” by Miki Berenyi Trio

Things to look forward to in 2027 continue to pile up, with the second album from former Lush frontwoman’s current project, the Miki Berenyi Trio, on the way in Spoil The Busy Flames. This band sees Berenyi’s instantly-identifiable voice turn towards a more electronics-informed place, with drum machine leading the rhythmic way a la Cocteau Twins for the rest of the group to create and bloom around. “Expect To Believe” picks up where the band left off from their debut Tripla, with propulsive beats and buzzing, chirping synthwork the canvas for the trio proper to paint dream pop bliss. Berenyi continues to follow the trend of her other UK/adjacent genre peers in still making vital, exciting music in the scene they helped create decades ago.

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