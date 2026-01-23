WYSO Weekend: Preserving HBCU radio, a hospital's investigation, and a band's upcoming tour

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

A year inside the HBCU Radio Preservation Project: Olivia Green,was a 2025 fellow with the HBCU Radio Preservation Project. She recently penned a reflection on the year she spent preserving the vibrant history and cultural resources of Historically Black Colleges and University radio stations. So we wanted her to share that experience with our listeners and get some background on the project.

Dayton Daily reveals Kettering Health leaders got overseas trips, home decor, other excess benefits: Last week, the Dayton Daily News issued their findings of an investigation revealing how Kettering Health provided $3.2 million in excess benefits to hospital executives and leaders of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. We speak with Josh Sweigart - DDN’s editor of Investigations to learn more about it.

How an Ice Age relic was rediscovered in rural Ohio: In this edition of Today from the Ohio Newsroom, the return of an Ice Age relic. In 1978, residents in the small community of Winameg in rural northwest Ohio discovered the skeleton of a mammal dating back to the Ice Age: a Mastodon. A piece of the 12,000 year old fossil was recently donated to the Museum of Fulton County – nearly a half a century after its discovery. Peg Yacobucci, professor of Geology at Bowling Green State University joins Kendall Crawford to tell the story behind the fossils.

Studio Session: Cincinnati band Space Chaise Lounge are gearing up for their first midwest tour: Cincinnati based band Space Chaise Lounge performed live on Kaleidoscope and spoke with host Juliet Fromholt about their journey so far as a band and their upcoming tour. Here’s part of that conversation. Click the link to hear the full Studio Session.

