Studio Session: Cincinnati band Space Chaise Lounge are gearing up for their first midwest tour

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published January 22, 2026 at 5:14 PM EST
Cincinnati based band Space Chaise Lounge performed live on Kaleidoscope and spoke with host Juliet Fromholt about their journey so far as a band. Some of the best things in life come from taking a chance, and without taking chances Jordan Toney (guitar/bass/vocals) never would have stumbled upon the musical project Jim Curran (guitar/keyboards/vocals) was cooking up.

"Jim just reached out and said,'Hey, we jam every week. We got this group together, why don't you come and play?' It took me probably like a month to actually get the nerve to show up. Then it just really clicked. All of a sudden I was like,'You know what, let me call my sister. She writes lyrics.' And we were stuck not having lyrics a lot, it seemed like. We had the music, but we needed the lyricist." said Jordan Toney.

Curran has always wanted to start a band, and once he and his wife purchased a house, he knew it was time. Things started coming together pretty quick once everyone was in the same room.

"I've known Jordan and Tyler [Rogers] for so long. Tyler was a hard get, but he's always been my favorite drummer. Jordan's the person that actually takes our ideas and like hashes them into like something usable." said Curran. "But the first time that we actually got Rachel to come over and sing with us, I was like,'OK, now we actually have all the bones to really do something creative."

Two years later and the band is gearing up to tour the midwest and release their first full length album. One of the most rewarding aspects of playing shows is spending time with the community says vocalist Rachel Toney.

"The Midwest is such a welcoming environment and I think my favorite part about it is that music is a source of community. Playing is awesome, we have a really great set, that's awesome, but my favorite is getting off stage and going to talk to people. Especially if it was a really good set, you can feel that you gave them energy."

Keep up to date with Space Chaise Lounge by following them on Instagram. Check out their single Circles from their forthcoming album coming out on March 14.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
