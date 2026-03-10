Studio Session: T.Kao looks back on the last 15 years with latest album 'Rare Earth'

Dayton band T.Kao returned to the WYSO studios to perform selections from their recent album Rare Earth and to chat with Kaleidoscope music host Juliet Fromholt.

There is a 15 year gap between this album and their first, Old Music for Young Hearts. Prior to that release, band leader Tim Kao was living and working in China and that's where a lot of his songwriting took place.

"So some of the songs [on Rare Earth] were songs I didn't get to on the first album. You know, I think that's, in hindsight, I think, that's probably a good thing, because with time, you have the experience and those songs began to make sense in the later years. So they weren't ready for prime time then, but I revisited a lot of those songs over the years." says Kao.

15 years can create a lot of change in an individual person, let alone the world around them. These songs Kao wrote over the years act as a sort of time capsule for his aspirations and feelings.

"When I listened to the lyrics of that old batch of songs, I hear youth for sure." says Kao. "Whereas when I listen back to this new batch of songs I hear an older guy kind of clinging to his youth, reminiscing about his youth. I think that we all do that when we get a little bit older and I like that quality in those songs. There's a yearning there I think for maybe a time that has passed and and my youth."

T.Kao's album Rare Earth is out now and is available to stream and purchase on Apple Music.