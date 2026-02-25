Dayton's DJ Cuest releases 'Block,' the very in a series of singles

Stacy Worley II, aka DJ Cuest, chatted with WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt about his new single Block. This single is the first in a series that will be released periodically. However, as one of the busiest DJs in Dayton, DJ Cuest says he was excited to finally get back into the studio.

"The goal was pretty much to start DJing around town more to at least get the name out there, then once I felt comfortable enough or had the time to release more music. Because time got away, but it is a blessing, it's impeded me from getting everything wrapped and ready to put these songs out."

DJ Cuest has donned many different hats over the years such as artist, club DJ, and music director of WWSU. These different perspectives he says directly inspires the way he creates music.

"On the club side, it has given me like,'What does the crowd actually gravitate to?' Then with those days of listening to hundreds of albums at the radio station, I want to evoke that same energy to the next person who's going through 100 albums and listening to that one song out of like 100 albums they loved that day."

Block is out now and available to stream. Keep up with DJ Cuest by following him on Instagram.