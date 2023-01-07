Tazh Davis is the Spring 2023 news intern at WYSO, where she reports on the community events and immediate news of Greater Dayton. Often, she speaks with directors and program planners about local changes in the area.

Tazh is studying in the College of Arts & Sciences at the University of Dayton to attain her degree in Concentrated Journalism and Sociology. She has written for UD Magazine and also occasionally contributes to Flyer News. She hopes to continue pursuing a career in media production post-graduation, either staying as an audio reporter or moving to broadcast television. This is her first experience writing for an independent media company.

Tazh is from Middletown, Ohio where she was born and raised. She transferred from Spelman College to the UD in 2019. When she's not reporting, she is a makeup artist. She also enjoys dancing and yoga to stay in shape.