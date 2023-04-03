© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

New addiction treatment to assist incarcerated women in Clark County

WYSO | By Tazh Davis
Published April 3, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT
Staff at the nonprofit Springfield addiction-treatment agency McKinley​ ​Hall are participating in a new approach to opioid overdose.
Renee Wilde
/
WYSO
McKinley Hall, one of the primary local organizations to collaborate on the grant application.

The new program for women will mirror an existing one for incarcerated men who work with a case manager on their transition back into the community.

Once released, the men are offered a continuum of treatment options and housing assistance.

Wendy Doolittle is CEO of McKinley Hall, a treatment center in Springfield.

"I think what we've done as a society is we've criminalized substance use disorders," Doolittle said. "So there's got to be a way where we can intervene and help this person treat the disease, get back on track, and learn new skills and things that will keep them from going back.

More than 250 women will receive assistance during the grant’s 3-year period.

The new program is a partnership of Clark County, the City of Springfield, the Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties and McKinley Hall.

Local and Statewide News Clark CountySubstance AbuseIncarceration
Tazh Davis
Tazh Davis is the Spring 2023 news intern at WYSO, where she reports on the local changes, community events and immediate news of the Greater Dayton area.
