New addiction treatment to assist incarcerated women in Clark County

The new program for women will mirror an existing one for incarcerated men who work with a case manager on their transition back into the community.

Once released, the men are offered a continuum of treatment options and housing assistance.

Wendy Doolittle is CEO of McKinley Hall, a treatment center in Springfield.

"I think what we've done as a society is we've criminalized substance use disorders," Doolittle said. "So there's got to be a way where we can intervene and help this person treat the disease, get back on track, and learn new skills and things that will keep them from going back.

More than 250 women will receive assistance during the grant’s 3-year period.

The new program is a partnership of Clark County, the City of Springfield, the Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties and McKinley Hall.