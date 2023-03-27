Central State University grant approved to expand internet access

Central State University plans to provide about 500 laptops to students equipped with hotspots so they can work from anywhere.

The university also will purchase more servers to strengthen the internet connection on campus, upgrade its radio station and add hybrid learning technology to eight classrooms.

Interim Dean, Dr. Morakinyo Kuti, said the university has a mission and an obligation to increase the community and socioeconomic conditions of people around it.

“Because statistics show that people born with a certain income, they always have 100% broadband and internet access in their homes, whereas lower income people don't,” Kuti explained. “And if you don't have broadband in your home, you can't do your schooling properly.”

The university expects the new laptops to be available for use by the upcoming fall semester. Its hoping to have the remaining equipment for late spring or summer of 2024.