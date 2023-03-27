© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Central State University grant approved to expand internet access

WYSO | By Tazh Davis
Published March 27, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT
Room 112 of Charles Wesley Hall is one classroom among the school's infrastructure to now include projector and recording technology.
Central State University
Room 112 of Charles Wesley Hall is one classroom among the school's infrastructure to now include projector and recording technology.

Central State University plans to provide about 500 laptops to students equipped with hotspots so they can work from anywhere.

The university also will purchase more servers to strengthen the internet connection on campus, upgrade its radio station and add hybrid learning technology to eight classrooms.

Interim Dean, Dr. Morakinyo Kuti, said the university has a mission and an obligation to increase the community and socioeconomic conditions of people around it.

“Because statistics show that people born with a certain income, they always have 100% broadband and internet access in their homes, whereas lower income people don't,” Kuti explained. “And if you don't have broadband in your home, you can't do your schooling properly.”

The university expects the new laptops to be available for use by the upcoming fall semester. Its hoping to have the remaining equipment for late spring or summer of 2024.

Tags
Local and Statewide News InternetCommunityBroadband AccessTechnologyEducationCentral State University
Tazh Davis
Tazh Davis is the Spring 2023 news intern at WYSO, where she reports on the local changes, community events and immediate news of the Greater Dayton area.
See stories by Tazh Davis