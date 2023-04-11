Launch Dayton launches free Business Toolkit

Launch Dayton is launching the Business Toolkit, a link that’ll offer free, online entrepreneur and business training courses.

The toolkit was developed by Parallax’s Launch Dayton team. It includes a combination of video lessons and template worksheets that can be downloaded to your computer.

Launch Dayton Communications Director Audrey Ingram said local business experts collaborated on the courses to remove barriers for aspiring entrepreneurs who may not know where to start.

“There's ten different lessons, everything from running social media campaigns to traditional marketing tips and tricks,” she said. “So we hear from a lot of entrepreneurs they need support with marketing and who doesn't? So we're hoping to provide that.”

More than a dozen courses will be released through the Business Toolkit this spring.

To see the full list of courses, go to launchdayton.com/business-toolkit and click “start learning.”