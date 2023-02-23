© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Kettering rental assistance program to reopen in February

WYSO | By Tazh Davis
Published February 23, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST
Logo of Kettering's emergency rental assistance program, StayPut.
City of Kettering
Kettering's emergency rental assistance program, StayPut, from the city’s Planning & Development department.

Due to the large amount of rental assistance program applications received, the City of Kettering had to pause taking applications. With 320 families still on the waitlist, the city’s Planning & Development department is hopeful to reopen applications in February.

Kettering’s StayPut program has helped nearly 1,100 families. Federal COVID relief money pays for the program. The city of Kettering has spent nearly $4.5 million, with over $300,000 left.

Angela Rahman, the community development manager, stated that StayPut would resume its operations after February 1. However, she cautioned that there is no guarantee that new applications will be accepted, given that there are already more than 300 applicants in the queue.

"We will, but that'll be the last of it," Rahman stated. "The Treasury Department doesn't have any additional funds, and I'm pretty sure, given this Congress, they won't be continuing the program. So it will definitely end. I'm going to be really sad when it ends, frankly.

With the remaining money, Rahman predicts StayPut can assist 70 more families. Montgomery County has about $5 million left to distribute, so the program is in talks with them to get an additional $1.5 million.

Funding will be exhausted by Sept. 30, if not before, county officials said. Rahman said it’s not likely to last the summer.

Tazh Davis
Tazh Davis is the Spring 2023 news intern at WYSO, where she reports on the local changes, community events and immediate news of the Greater Dayton area.
