Election 2024

View live results for the 2024 United States presidential election.
View live results for the 2024 United States Senate elections.
In the lead up to Election Day, if you've recently been on the internet, watched TV, or listened to commercial radio, you've likely been bombarded with negative political ads.
The three Republicans running for Ohio Supreme Court justice won their races, leaving just one Democrat on the court with six Republicans.
Ohio Republicans were successful Tuesday in defeating Issue 1, the Citizens Not Politicians ballot issue.
Get live results from WYSO for all Ohio senate and representative races, as well as final results for Issue 1, the president.
WYSO will update the latest results here for 2024 local races in Montgomery County, Greene County, and the rest of the Miami Valley.
WYSO visited several polling places to hear what voters had to say about how their voting experience went and the issues that brought them to the polls.WYSO and NPR will bring you live election night coverage starting 7 p.m.
There are many important races and issues on the ballot in Ohio.
More than 2.5 million Ohioans have cast ballots ahead of Election Day.
Between four weeks of early and mail-in voting, 2.46 million Ohio voters had cast ballots in the November election as of Saturday.
WYSO rounded up top Dayton-area tax levies on the 2024 November ballot.
The only issue going before Ohio voters statewide this November drew multi-millions in contributions both for and against it, according to recent filing documents.