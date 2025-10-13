Montgomery County promoting 'Hometown Elections'

Most call 2025 an "off-year' or an "odd-year" election period since people aren’t voting for the governor, congressional candidates nor the president.

But in Montgomery County, the board of elections team wants to rebrand this time as "Hometown Elections." Director Jeff Rezabek said these smaller, local elections directly impact people's lives faster than the national ones.

"These hometown elections determine pocketbook issues, direct issues that are in your community and you're deciding your leaders for your community," said Rezabek.

This is why Rezabek believes it’s important for all residents to register and cast a ballot.

This season, voters will decide a host of local races including mayors and city councils, school boards, some judges and levies.

A valid, Ohio-issued picture ID or a valid passport is required to vote. Voters have until Monday, Nov. 3, to mail in or drop ballots into ballot boxes.

For those who vote absentee, ballots must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 3.

Early voting hours for Ohio:

Tuesday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 17— 8 am to 5 pm

Monday, Oct. 20 through Friday, Oct. 24 — 8 am to 5 pm

Monday, Oct. 27 — 7:30 am to 7:30 pm

Tuesday, Oct. 28—7:30 am to 8:30 pm

Wednesday, Oct. 29 through Saturday, Nov. 1—8 am to 4 pm

Sunday, Nov. 2 — 1 pm to 5 pm (Last day of early voting)

No early voting on Monday, Nov. 3.