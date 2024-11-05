2024 local election results: Miami Valley issues, levies and candidates

This article will continue to be updated.

WYSO will be following the results of Ohio General Assembly races, levies for the Dayton Metro Library and Five RiversMetro Parks, as well as a number of other candidates and levies around the Miami Valley.

These are the unofficial results. Provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee ballots still need to be counted.

OHIO GENERAL ASSEMBLY

For the 6th District State Senate seat, Democrat Willis Blackshear declared victory over Republican Charlotte McGuire , with results at around 52% to 48%.

declared victory over Republican , with results at around 52% to 48%. For 36th District State Representative, Republican Incumbent Andrea White appears to have won with 52% of the vote compared to challenger Rose Lounsbury 's 48%.

appears to have won with 52% of the vote compared to challenger 's 48%. In the 10th District race for State Senator, Republican Kyle Koehler won with 65% of the vote vs. Democrat Dan McGregor, who took in around 35%.

race for State Senator, Republican won with 65% of the vote vs. Democrat around 35%. In the 39th House District, Dion Green lost to Republican Phil Plummer, 59% to 41%.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

In the race for a Montgomery commission seat, Democratic incumbent Judy Dodge beat Kate Baker, Huber Heights council member, in a close race of 50.3% to 49.7%.

beat Huber Heights council member, in a close race of 50.3% to 49.7%. For the other seat, Republican Mary McDonald won with 50.5% compared to incumbent Debbie Lieberman, with 49.5%.

won with 50.5% compared to incumbent with 49.5%. For Clerk of Courts, Republican Mike Foley won with 52.5% compared to Democrat Lynn Cooper 's 47.5%.

won with 52.5% compared to 's 47.5%. For County Recorder, Democrat Stacey Benson-Taylor lost with 49% of the vote vs. Republican Lori Kennedy 's 51%.

lost with 49% of the vote vs. Republican 's 51%. In the County Treasurer race, Mohamed Al-Hamdani has 43% vs. Republican John McManus ' 57%.

has 43% vs. Republican ' 57%. For Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Julia Mauk lost with 43% of the vote to Elizabeth Ellis, who garnered 57% of votes.

lost with 43% of the vote to who garnered 57% of votes. Voters approved the Dayton Metro Library 's request for a 1 mill, five-year levy, 53% to 47%.

's request for a 1 mill, five-year levy, 53% to 47%. Voters also approved the Five Rivers MetroParks request for a 1 mill, 10-year levy, 62% to 38%.

request for a 1 mill, 10-year levy, 62% to 38%. Voters approved Centerville School District levy. It is 3.9 mill permanent property tax levy.

levy. It is 3.9 mill permanent property tax levy. Voters did not approve the 2.9 mill levy for Mad River Schools in Riverside, with 48.8% for and 51.2% against.

GREENE COUNTY

Voters failed to pass a bond to support Beavercreek School District, with around 57% against it. The 4.9 mills tax bond would have helped fund the construction of a new high school and renovate the district's existing schools for middle, elementary and preschool students

with around 57% against it. The 4.9 mills tax bond would have helped fund the construction of a new high school and renovate the district's existing schools for middle, elementary and preschool students Beavercreek residents also failed to pass a .49 mill permanent tax levy for parks, with around 60% of voters against it. It would have raised about 1.2 million a year to cover new staffing, maintenance and improvement costs, equipment replacement and ADA accessibility work.

CLARK COUNTY

