How to recycle your election signs

Now that voting is finally over, don’t throw away those yard signs.

Instead, recycle them.

The Montgomery County Environmental Services will take those yard signs with or without the metal frames at its Moraine facility for free. It’s located at 1001 Encrete Lane near the Walmart store.

Signs can be dropped off under the green recycling canopy.

The facility will be open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Signs can be dropped off until November 30.

