Voters turn out across Election Day in the Miami Valley

Voters have been turning out across Election Day in the Miami Valley, for what could be historic election turnout.

Election polls in the Miami Valley close at 7:30 this evening.

WYSO visited several polling places to hear what voters had to say about how their voting experience went and the issues that brought them to the polls.

"Obviously the presidential election, I think, is bringing everybody out," said Jennifer Horvath, at her polling place at Zion Memorial UCC Church in Miami Township, Montgomery County. "Issue 1 was also important to vote on and then your basic stuff like the library and the parks."

Voters in some counties waited hours to cast their ballots on Sunday, but Election Day most residents that WYSO spoke to generally described quick lines and an easy process.

Dwayne Wheeler of Miami Township said the process was "fast, easy and painless. He said every issue on his ballot was a reason he came out.

"All of them — every single one," Wheeler said.

Polling Captain Sharon Robertson of Dayton was managing around a dozen poll workers inside the church and said it was a busy morning.

"It was very busy early this was the first time at this location that I've seen a line before 6:30 when we opened we had a line down to the sidewalk and coming up the sidewalk a little bit and until about 11:00 we had lines consistently all morning it's quieter now but we expect it'll pick back up when people start getting home from work," Robertson said.

Voters at the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church polling location in Clark County said it's running smoothly, without much wait.

Voter Kelly Depore anticipates a high voter turnout.

"I think it's incredibly important to vote. I think there's a lot of changes that need to be made. And I think right now everybody's struggling just to survive financially. So I think things need to change," Depore said.

WYSO will bring you live election results coverage from NPR tonight. That special coverage begins at 7 p.m. this evening.

