Voters approve levies for both Dayton Metro Library, Five Rivers MetroParks

Voters approved levies for both Dayton Metro Library and Five Rivers MetroParks.

For the library system, the five year, 1 mill levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $35 a year. It will generate around $10.5 million annually.

Dayton Metro Library Executive Director Jeffrey Trzeciak said in a statement that he was grateful for the voters.

“This levy will enable us to continue providing critical services to children, seniors, and families. Last year, we saw a record-setting number of items circulated- about 7 million items. The Dayton Metro Library serves residents of every age, background, and way of life," he said. "I’m proud that voters found our services valuable and worthwhile to continue investing in. All of us at DML are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community.”

The Dayton Metro Library has 18 branches within Montgomery County. The operating levy passed tonight is the first operating levy in 15 years. DML has nearly 360,000 cardholders and received 3.4 million physical and virtual visits last year.

Voters living in Oakwood, Centerville-Washington Township and Germantown did not vote on this levy. They have independent libraries.

Montgomery County residents also voted to pass Issue 35, which is Five Rivers MetroParks’ 1 mill, 10-year levy.

“Five Rivers MetroParks is essential to our quality of life, and the parks stimulate community economic development,” Five Rivers MetroParks CEO Karen Hesser said said in a statement. “We greatly appreciate the support of the voters. These results reinforce how much our community values the high-quality parks and open spaces that MetroParks has protected for more than 60 years. With this levy, MetroParks will continue to offer access to nature for all who live, work, learn and play in Montgomery County.”

The levy will generate more than $14 million annually, which will go towards repairing, replacing, and taking care of MetroParks’ amenities, such as trails, restrooms, and play areas.

The new levy will benefit the 35 locations MetroParks manages, including 18 MetroParks, the 2nd Street Market, eight conservation areas and eight portions of the region’s paved trail network.

