Tiny Stacks concerts, out of this world festivals and more in your 'Weekend' audio highlights

Our stories this week include:

Tiny Stacks Concerts Begin In May: This year marks the fourth season of Tiny Stacks, a collaboration between WYSO, Dayton Metro Library, and new this year, DATV. With support from Friends of the Dayton Metro Library this free and family-friendly concert series bring performances from local musicians into local library branches. This year's lineup will feature a variety of styles of music including hip-hop, funk, and roots.

Studio Visit With Susan Byrnes: Cynthia Amneus is the Chief Curator and the Curator of Fashion and Textile Arts at the Cincinnati Art Museum, where she has worked for 30 years. During her tenure, she has helped audiences understand fashion not only as an art form but also as a reflection of society. We head to the museum with Studio Visit producer Susan Byrnes.

WYSO’s City Mayor Series: Fairborn City Mayor, Dan Kirkpatrick has a lot to say about the city and its residents. All of it is good. From the city’s unique festival offerings to the new schools built with support from tax-paying residents. Kirkpatrick is a true Fairborn fan. But as he tells us there are challenges, including affordable housing.

Wyso Youth Radio: Area schools are letting out for summer, and that means it’s time for WYSO Youth Radio. Students from Dayton, Springfield, and other local communities are ready to share their voices and stories. WYSO intern Lee Wade introduces this week's Students.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."