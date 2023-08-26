Here are your August 26 - 27 "Weekend" audio highlights...

Today from the Ohio Newsroom: More than 1,700 Afghan evacuees have settled in Ohio after the Taliban took over Afghanistan two years ago. But the resettlement process is not straightforward. And after this summer, some families fear they’ll be stuck in a legal limbo. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa shares the story of one Ohio family navigating that process.

More from WYSO and The Ohio Newsroom: Indigenous people have lived in what we now call Ohio for more than fifteen thousand years. The United States government forced them out in the 19th century sending them and their governments to reservations in places like modern day Canada, Minnesota, and Oklahoma. Chris Welter reports on a growing movement to bring them back to educate Ohioans with a more complete history of our region.

Everyday People - Lifeguarding: For many teenagers, working at the local pool was the perfect summer job. But declining pool revenue, combined with rising costs in upkeep, have caused many municipal pools to shut down. The Gaunt Pool in Yellow Springs is the last outdoor municipal pool in Greene County. Renee Wilde checked in with a group of newly minted lifeguards earlier this summer to see how their jobs were going. This story is part of WYSO’s news series, Everyday People, about the often overlooked jobs that hold our communities together.

Higher Risks For Lymphoma And Asthma For Those Near Fracking: At a public meeting this week in Washington County, Pennsylvania, near the Ohio border, scientists from the University of Pittsburgh announced they had found a link between fracking and some serious health effects. But some in the crowd wanted the study to tell them more about why children in their community have gotten rare cancers. The Allegheny Frontt’s Reid Frazier reports.

This Is A Black Neighborhood: Every artist dreams of working in a new environment. If they are lucky, they are offered a residency to explore new ideas. That happened to artist Allie Martin and for a few days people can hear what she created while staying in the home and studio of the celebrated Aminah Robinson in Columbus. David Seitz visited Martin’s sound work “This is a Black Neighborhood.”