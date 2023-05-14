Sundays are for listening: Your May 13 - 14 'Weekend' is here....

Ceasar Ford Events: Local non-profit Caesar’s Ford Theatre is holding events later this month. They include a film showcase, and a live stage reading of a Shawnee Living History Tour. Caesar’s Ford Theatre Board Vice President and Shawnee Tribe Citizen Jeremy Turner spoke with WYSO’s Chris Welter about what to expect. The Shawnee Living History Tour stage reading, will be at the Xenia Area Community Theatre on Saturday, May 20th at 7:00 pm and Sunday May 21st at 2:00 pm.. The film showcase will be Thursday, May 24th at the Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs.

Ukrainian Immigrants in Ohio: More than 42,000 Ukrainians live in Ohio. While the war there continues, they face the daily updates on the conflict from nearly 5000 miles away. For the Ohio Newsroom, Doug Swift shares the story of one woman in east central Ohio connecting to her homeland through music.

Little Simz Music Review: Little Simz is an artist you may have heard right here on WYSO. Music department intern Peter Day tells us the story of her latest album.

A conversation with Neenah Ellis: Last week, WYSO’s Neenah Ellis, director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices, was inducted into the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Hall of Fame. The award honors Ellis’ impact in Ohio and her lifelong career in broadcasting. That spans from her work at small stations in Indiana and Iowa to larger networks in Washington D.C - including NPR.