Your April 15 - 16, 2023 'Weekend' has arrived. Check out the audio highlights here....

Studio Visit - DonCee Coulter, Fabric Artist: The Dayton Art Institute has a new work on display by Columbus artist Don Coulter. From a distance it looks like a painting. Step closer and you’ll find that what you’re seeing is something different. Studio Visit Producer Susan Byrnes visits Coulter in his home studio to see his unusual process in action.

WYSO Music Events: Wyso Music Director Juliet Fromholt joins Jerry in the studio to talk about the Tiny Stacks and Sonic Springs concerts coming up.

SafeHaven Baby Boxes: More than five years ago, SafeHaven baby boxes began cropping up across the state. They were heralded as a way to allow parents to surrender their newborns without fear of being recognized. But, a 24/7 staffing requirement is shutting some of them down. Two have closed in the last six months. The Ohio Newsroom's Kendall Crawford reports... It’s sparked debate on the best way to provide options for Ohioans carrying unwanted pregnancies to term.

Defect Detectors: The February train derailment in East Palestine has raised questions about the safety of freight rail companies. Congress is considering two pieces of legislation that would address the use of wayside defect detectors. For The Ohio Newsroom, Ideastream Public Media’s Abigail Bottar breaks down the landscape of railroad safety and a proposed fix.

New Five Rivers CEO: Karen Hesser is the current Chief of Operations for Five Rivers Metroparks. But in May she’ll step into the role of Chief Executive Officer. She spoke with us about taking on the new position.

