Your April 15 - 16, 2023 'Weekend' has arrived. Check out the audio highlights here....

By Jerry Kenney
Published April 15, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT
WYSO WEEKEND LOGO 1-full orange stamp.png

Host Jerry Kenney brings your the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Studio Visit - DonCee Coulter, Fabric Artist: The Dayton Art Institute has a new work on display by Columbus artist Don Coulter. From a distance it looks like a painting. Step closer and you’ll find that what you’re seeing is something different. Studio Visit Producer Susan Byrnes visits Coulter in his home studio to see his unusual process in action.

WYSO Music Events: Wyso Music Director Juliet Fromholt joins Jerry in the studio to talk about the Tiny Stacks and Sonic Springs concerts coming up.

SafeHaven Baby Boxes: More than five years ago, SafeHaven baby boxes began cropping up across the state. They were heralded as a way to allow parents to surrender their newborns without fear of being recognized. But, a 24/7 staffing requirement is shutting some of them down. Two have closed in the last six months. The Ohio Newsroom's Kendall Crawford reports... It’s sparked debate on the best way to provide options for Ohioans carrying unwanted pregnancies to term.

Defect Detectors: The February train derailment in East Palestine has raised questions about the safety of freight rail companies. Congress is considering two pieces of legislation that would address the use of wayside defect detectors. For The Ohio Newsroom, Ideastream Public Media’s Abigail Bottar breaks down the landscape of railroad safety and a proposed fix.

New Five Rivers CEO: Karen Hesser is the current Chief of Operations for Five Rivers Metroparks. But in May she’ll step into the role of Chief Executive Officer. She spoke with us about taking on the new position.

Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack: Poor Will’s Almanack for the

WYSO Weekend
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
