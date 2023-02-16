-
This month's train derailment in Ohio unleashed toxic fumes into the air around East Palestine. NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Johns Hopkins expert Peter DeCarlo about safety concerns.
The Ohio Attorney General dismissed charges brought against NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert, who was arrested at a news conference, dragged to the floor and handcuffed as other journalists recorded it.
People living near the site of the train derailment earlier this month near East Palestine are seeking medical care for symptoms patients worry are related to the chemical spill.
Greater Cincinnati Water Works is testing the Ohio River regularly and hasn't detected any chemicals from a train derailment at New Palestine, Ohio.
Officials gave an update on environmental impacts following the train derailment along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border and the hazardous material containment efforts that followed.
The EPA has been monitoring for several hazardous chemicals following last week's train derailment in East Palestine.
The freight rail company submitted the plan to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. It includes installing wells to monitor groundwater and sampling soil near the site of the derailment.
A reporter for NewsNation was arrested for criminal trespassing Wednesday at a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio but the details of it are still unclear.
East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick lifted the evacuation at a press conference Wednesday night. It had been in place since Sunday.
DeWine said he wants to see what federal report shows before determining what steps the state can take to prevent another situation like the one that happened this weekend in East Palestine near the Pennsylvania border.
Gov. Mike DeWine extended the evacuation area and called the situation "a matter of life and death." He said anyone still in the area needs "to leave immediately."
Gov. Mike DeWine warned Sunday evening a train car that had derailed Friday night was showing "drastic temperature change" on Sunday and could explode.