The 2026 Golden Globe winners: A running list

Updated January 11, 2026 at 8:25 PM EST

The 2026 Golden Globes are live Sunday night, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser for the second year in a row.

The event begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and streaming for subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime. (Paramount+ Essential subscribers in the U.S. can stream the event on Monday.)

Below are the nominees. This page will be updated with winners as the night goes on.

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Winner: Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Winner: Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)

Best motion picture – drama

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Hamnet (Focus Features)

It Was Just an Accident (Neon)

The Secret Agent (Neon)

Sentimental Value (Neon)

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best motion picture – musical or comedy

Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Bugonia (Focus Features)

Marty Supreme (A24)

No Other Choice (Neon)

Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best motion picture – animated

Arco (Neon)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Cinematic and box office achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

F1 (Apple Original Films)

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Weapons (Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema)

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Best motion picture – non-English language

It Was Just an Accident (Neon) - France

No Other Choice (Neon) - South Korea

The Secret Agent (Neon) - Brazil

Sentimental Value (Neon) - Norway

Sirāt (Neon) - Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Willa) - Tunisia

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – drama

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – drama

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere)

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Lee Byung-hun (No Other Choice)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Best director – motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Best screenplay – motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell (Hamnet)

Best original score – motion picture

Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)

Kangding Ray (Sirāt)

Max Richter (Hamnet)

Hans Zimmer (F1)

Best original song – motion picture

"Dream as One" – Avatar: Fire and Ash

"Golden" – KPop Demon Hunters

"I Lied to You" – Sinners

"No Place Like Home" – Wicked: For Good

"The Girl in the Bubble" – Wicked: For Good

"Train Dreams" – Train Dreams

Best television series – drama

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Severance (Apple TV)

Slow Horses (Apple TV)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Best television series – musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Studio (Apple TV)

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Adolescence (Netflix)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – drama

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Helen Mirren (Mobland)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Best performance by a male actor in a television series – drama

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best performance by a male actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Glen Powell (Chad Powers)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)

Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

Jude Law (Black Rabbit)

Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Catherine O'Hara (The Studio)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television

Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)

Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life)

Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age)

Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)

Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality)

Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (Wondery)

Call Her Daddy (SiriusXM)

Good Hang with Amy Poehler (Spotify)

The Mel Robbins Podcast (SiriusXM)

Smartless (SiriusXM)

Up First (NPR)

Copyright 2026 NPR