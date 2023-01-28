In this WYSO Weekend.... Can art influence healthcare perceptions?

Theater to reduce SUD stigma: Stigma continues to surround people living with addiction. It is present in medical settings too -- and can negatively impact the quality of care received by someone who uses substances. Side Effects Public Media’s Darian Benson reports, one researcher wants to see if theatrical portrayals of life with addiction can help reduce stigma among medical professionals. *Side Effects Public Media is a regional reporting collaboration focused on public health.

Rumpke Recycling and Green Peace: A recent report from the non-profit GREENPEACE suggests that many of the plastics placed in our recycling bins aren't actually being recycled. WYSO spoke with a local waste management company, Rumpke Waste and Recycling, to get their take. Jeff Snyder, Rumpke's director of recycling, said items listed on their bins are being recycled.

WYSO Album of the Month: As musicians rev up to release their latest works this year, WYSO’s Album of the Month series prepares to pick some highlights. Before 2023 selections begin, Midday Music host Evan Miller is taking one last look back at some albums from 2022. Here’s Evan to tell us more.

Dayton Youth Radio Encore: There is a network of audio industry professionals - known as AIR - thats mission is to cultivate, and connect mission-driven story makers from around the world. Through public media, journalism, podcasting and narrative storytelling - their goal is to energize the creative community through mentorship, training, and peer support. Getting a big nod in their latest newsletter is WYSO’s Dayton Youth Radio and Program Manager, Basim Blunt.

Bill Felker's Poor Will's Almanack puts the wrap on out program.