Every day is a gift... some days are just packaged better

Our headline this week is a take on a Sanhita Baruah (The Art of Letting Go) quote and likely reflects how most of us feel about the weekend. Welcome! Here's our story list from the past week:

The Art of Development and Vice-versa: A decade ago, artists broke into Springfield’s crumbling industrial buildings to create images that might appear in a Rust Belt autopsy. They’re now creating vibrant murals adding splashes of color to a reviving downtown and elsewhere. WYSO Clark County reporter Tom Stafford tells us the transformation began on a chance bike ride through a town on Hudson River.

Grand Lake St. Mary’s: WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter is taking an in-depth look at some of the places where people in the Miami Valley like to swim, boat and fish. His first stop, Ohio’s largest inland lake: Grand Lake St. Mary’s. Welter reports that more than ten years after toxic algal blooms seriously threatened Grand Lake’s economy and reputation, a collaboration among nearby landowners, organizations and state agencies, has improved the water quality.

The Race Project: The WYSO Race Project invites two everyday people from the Miami Valley to talk about their life experiences through the prism of skin color. These conversations can be difficult and explore controversial views. But they also can build understanding and healing. Today we'll hear a conversation with KellyAnn Tracey who is white and Steve Muhammed, who is black.

Loud as the Rolling Sea: Our series called Loud as the Rolling Sea features the stories of Yellow Springs elders remembering the Civil Rights Era in Greene county. Today we hear episode three, featuring Yellow Springs resident Lee Robinson. In the 1960s, he was a student at Central State University – when attitudes about Civil rights were polarized and, he believes, many people's attitudes from those days have not changed. Our series host, Dr. Kevin McGruder, assistant professor of history at Antioch College has the story.:

WYSO Album of the Month: Our Midday Music host Evan Miller listens to a lot of music to do his job, and he says it’s been a long time since an album’s songcraft has left him awestruck. Today he tells us about WYSO’s latest Album of the Month, a pop masterpiece from the Canadian band Alvvays, called Blue Rev.