WYSO Weekend: June 12, 2022

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

We'll hear from Executive Director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO, Neenah Ellis, and you'll meet WYSO's newest team member, News Director Samantha Sommer. Our stories include:

Lighting the Fire: The Power of Mentoring - Lighting the Fire shares four Storycorps-style conversations between successful young people in Dayton and the people who guided them. In fall 2020, Learn to Earn in Dayton and Storycorps collaborated to produce these conversations over zoom during the pandemic. In today's story, Aisha and Nico Ford had a rough time coming up. Without a lot of support from adults, they relied on each other and made it through, and along the way created a very tight family bond.. David Seitz is the producer of this series.

ReEntry Stories - This series features conversations between people who were once in prison and the challenges they face.

In today's Culture Couch, The Garden Club of Dayton is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, and this Saturday, they’re hosting a garden tour. The club also has community projects going on across the city to celebrate their centennial. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds stopped to smell the roses… and peonies and irises and dahlias. Jason starts with a conversation with WYSO's Sara Woodhull.